She’s Sharing Her Riveting Recipe For Taco Pasta Salad

If you want to bring something to a gathering that will always be a hit, look no further. TikToker Tina Holbrook Scott (@tinaholbrookscott) is sharing a riveting recipe for taco pasta salad.

It contains all the delicious Mexican flavors you know and love, with the inclusion of a classic comfort food–pasta. Her video has reached over two and a half million views.

This taco pasta salad is filling enough to function as a whole meal, but it also works as a yummy side dish.

Furthermore, it boasts tons of texture and is a vibrant rainbow of colors. If you want to know how to make this heavenly dish, keep reading on for the recipe.

Start by cooking two pounds of garden rotini pasta according to the instructions on the package. Drain the pasta, rinse it in cold water, and transfer it to a large bowl.

Rotini pasta has a spiral shape that resembles a corkscrew, so its many ridges help the dressing stick to the noodles and retain the flavor of the pasta salad.

Next, add two cups of shredded cheddar cheese, a handful of chopped cilantro, one bunch of sliced green onions, one diced tomato, and two pounds of ground taco meat.

Before adding the taco meat, make sure you allow it to cool down.

You want your pasta salad to be cold so it doesn’t become a big goopy mess.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.