She’s Sharing Some Tips If You’re Feeling Discouraged About Dating

Dating can be a total drag. At times, the swiping and small talk seems like it’ll go on forever. Suppose you’re in the middle of a dating slump and aren’t having any luck with making meaningful connections or going on successful first dates.

In that case, TikToker Shayla Quinn (@shayla.quinn) is sharing some tips for those who are feeling discouraged about dating.

Do you keep having first dates that aren’t necessarily bad, but they’re not really great, either? Well, here’s how Shayla stays hopeful and maintains a positive attitude about it.

Shayla intentionally stayed single for about five years after getting out of an abusive and toxic relationship. However, once she moved to New York City, she decided that she wanted to get back out there and start dating again.

Her goal is to end up in a long-term relationship, and putting herself out there is the only way to achieve that. She also states that one of the most important parts of dating involves your mindset and perspective.

Like many others in the world, Shayla is searching for one person to spend the rest of her life with. And living in New York City, where there are eight million people, does not make that goal any easier.

Finding the love of your life in a sea of millions is a daunting task, so Shayla advises those who are struggling with dating to think about it in terms of a game. You must play the game and roll the dice many times before you finally find a match.

It’s all about the numbers–the more you put yourself out there and go on dates, the better odds you have of winning or meeting someone you really click with.

So when you go on a first date that wasn’t the best, remind yourself that you are one step closer to meeting someone you actually align with.

