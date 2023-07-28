She’s Showing You How To Make A Baked Potato Board To Go With Your Grilled Chicken Or Steak This Summer

Baked potatoes are an incredible side dish. The crispy skin and fluffy innards combined with a myriad of savory toppings are to die for! Just the thought of a loaded baked potato is currently making my stomach growl.

TikToker Carla Bushey (@carla.bushey) is showing you how to make a baked potato board to go with your grilled chicken or steak this summer. It’ll be the most epic baked potato you’ll ever have.

Her baked potato board serves ten people and includes her favorite toppings. But don’t forget; you can always get creative and incorporate the toppings of your choice, no matter how bizarre they might seem.

There are the classic ingredients, such as shredded cheese, green onions, sour cream, butter, chopped bacon, avocado, diced tomatoes, and chopped jalapeños. And then there are the less common ones, like mini marshmallows, tortilla chips, and sliced olives. Another option is to place a hot bowl of chili in the center of the board.

Everyone gets to build their own potato however they want. Whether you choose to cram yours with every available topping or keep it simple with a pat of butter, there’s no wrong way to eat a baked potato.

Start by gathering ten russet potatoes and washing them thoroughly. You can even bake a few sweet potatoes in addition to the regular russet potatoes.

Use a fork to poke a few holes in each clean potato. Next, use a one-third cup of olive oil to coat the potatoes with, and sprinkle some kosher salt on each.

Then, bake them in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour. You can wrap them individually in aluminum foil so they can cook faster, but it’s entirely up to you.

Before removing them from the oven, make sure they are tender by inserting a knife or fork to check if they’re done.

