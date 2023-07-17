She’s Showing You How To Make A Healthy Summer Dinner Using Only One Pan For Minimal Cleanup

One way to create a filling and nutritious meal during the week is to combine veggies and protein together.

TikToker Kristin (@kristinsfriends) is showing you how to prepare an easy and healthy one-pan dinner that’s got your back for a couple of days. This meal is made up of squash, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, broccoli, shredded chicken, and cheese.

You get to have tons of flavor with minimal cleanup. And there’s no need to rack your brain for side dishes to cook. This one-pan dinner has it all!

First, drizzle a bit of olive oil into the bottom of a glass baking dish. Cut some cherry tomatoes in half and add them to the pan.

Add one chopped yellow squash, one chopped zucchini, a bag of steamed broccoli, and two to three cups of shredded rotisserie chicken. You could also use chicken breasts or even canned chicken!

Pour olive oil on top of everything and follow it up with some Italian dressing. Next, add a generous amount of a garlic seasoning blend.

Then, mix everything together using your hands or utensils if you prefer not to get your hands dirty.

Afterward, sprinkle half a bag of shredded cheese over the mixture. Kristin uses an Italian-style blend of cheese, but you are free to choose whatever type of cheese you like.

You don’t even have to incorporate cheese in this recipe! It would still be delicious without it.

