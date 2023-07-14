She’s Showing You How To Make Berry Shortcake Cups That Require No Baking

Strawberries and blueberries are at the top of my list when it comes to my favorite summer fruits. They’re great to eat on their own as a snack. Imagine sitting poolside on a hot, sunny day, popping berries into your mouth.

But do you know what would make them even better? Incorporating them into a show-stopping dessert!

This sweet treat will be a welcome addition to your get-togethers. TikToker Chelsey (@misschelseylee) is showing you how to make these simple no-bake shortcake cups that are a fun and tasty way to enjoy the summer. Fun food always attracts the crowd.

Shortcake cups are nothing more than a delicious mix of fresh, juicy berries, silky cream, and crumbly shortcake. But despite their simplicity, they are highly impressive. You just can’t go wrong with them.

Don’t want to use the oven? That’s no problem whatsoever. After all, it’s way too hot to be thinking about turning on the oven.

And anyway, this recipe just requires you to toss ingredients into a cup, and you’re good to go, which is lucky because the last thing anyone wants to do on a summer day is to spend hours in the kitchen taking on a massive baking project.

With shortcake cups, you don’t have to forgo dessert because it’s too much work. Seriously, these are effortless in every way.

Guests can serve themselves, so they’re extremely easy to dish out at summer parties. Their miniature sizing is also perfect for when you want something light that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

All you need is shortcake, strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream. First, cut the shortcake into cubes.

