She’s Showing You How To Make S’mores Chocolate Chip Cookies For When The Weather Is Too Hot To Roast Marshmallows Over A Fire

This classic summer dessert comes with a twist. It merges two of your favorite sweets together–chocolate chip cookies and s’mores!

TikToker Karissa (@karissaastevens) is showing you how to make these s’mores chocolate chip cookies for when the weather is too hot to roast actual s’mores over a fire.

They are delightfully chewy, thick, and stuffed in the middle with sweet, sticky marshmallows. The ooey-gooey center and crisp edges make a supremely delicious combination.

It only requires four ingredients to create these cookies–graham crackers, chocolate, marshmallows, and chocolate chip cookie dough.

You can make your own cookie dough or just pick up a tube from the store. Either way, you’ll be left with an insanely tasty treat.

If you opted for store-bought cookie dough, let it soften at room temperature before adding it to the s’mores. A brick of frozen dough won’t be effective in enveloping the s’mores.

Start by adding your graham crackers to a cookie sheet and top them with three squares of chocolate and one large marshmallow each.

Next, take four pieces of pre-made chocolate chip cookie dough and fold them over one s’more. Repeat the process with all the s’mores.

These cookies must be massive in order to contain the marshmallow.

