She’s Starting To Doubt That Having A Baby With Her Boyfriend Is A Good Idea Because She Feels He’s Overinvolved With His Family

This 23-year-old girl has a boyfriend a year older than she is, and her boyfriend is really into his family.

Her boyfriend is so into his family that he even brought his sister along on their first three dates they went on.

A bit further on in their relationship, she didn’t even see her boyfriend for 2 whole weeks because he was busy running around to get his sister, spending time with his dad, or tired from his job.

Those are just two examples, but she has a ton. Her boyfriend will always say he doesn’t want to spend time with his family as much as he does, but then he goes right back to that.

She did decide to speak to her boyfriend about being so overinvolved with his family, and things got a whole lot better.

She finally was able to get some alone time with her boyfriend!

“During the week, he goes to eat lunch at their house every day when he is at work,” she explained.

“His sister is spontaneously going to his work to get some money or whatever. I honestly do not care about that. It’s just to tell you that he is always seeing them at least 5 days a week.”

“Next year, we want to try for a baby, but now the closer it gets, I am becoming more nervous about this topic. I don’t want to spend time with our kid with his family all day, every day.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.