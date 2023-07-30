She’s Talking About A Creepy Experience Her Grandma Had With A Ouija Board She Got From The High School She Taught At

If even a tiny part of you believes in the existence of ghosts at all, you know that Ouija boards are not something to be taken lightly. Messing with a Ouija board can have consequences that follow you for the rest of your life.

TikToker Lucy Anderson (@literallylucyanderson) is talking about a creepy experience her grandma had regarding a Ouija board.

When her grandma was younger, she taught physical education at a high school. One day, she saw some of her favorite students with a Ouija board.

So she led them into the room that contained all the sports equipment, and they started playing with it. As they were playing, one of the birdies used in badminton suddenly flew out of its box against the wall and hit the Ouija board.

They all screamed and ran out of the room. The kid who had brought the Ouija board left it behind, saying that he didn’t want it anymore.

Lucy’s grandma ended up keeping the board. She claimed that she gave it away at a garage sale back in the seventies.

Growing up, Lucy’s grandma would often retell this story, as it was just a lighthearted, entertaining tale. But in 2017, they made a spooky discovery.

So Lucy and her grandparents had been out of town one day, and a huge rainstorm had blown through while they were away. After they returned, Lucy’s grandfather decided to check the roof to make sure there wasn’t any damage.

In order to get closer to the roof, he had to climb up into a storage space that sat above their garage. When he climbed up, he spotted the Ouija board sitting in the middle of the floor.

