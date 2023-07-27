She’s Talking About How She Speeds Up The Manifesting Process, Through Believing In Herself And Being Grateful For What She Already Has

Manifestation may be a concept you’re familiar with. It’s all about willing your goals into reality. But there is more to manifestation than willpower. In order for your wishes to come true, you must take proactive steps toward them.

TikToker Dev (@thesocialmanifesto) is sharing a message about manifestation and explaining that the typical way most people manifest their dreams may yield positive results, but it’s a very slow-moving process. She has a method that works much more quickly.

So Dev’s goal was to quit her nine-to-five job, start working for herself, and make six figures doing it, which she has now accomplished.

She had always wanted to live in Manhattan, and now it’s her home. Her dream vacation is to go to Italy, and she recently booked a flight there. It seems like she can get anything she wants! So, if you’re wondering how to go about doing that, here’s what she advises you to do.

Three years ago, Dev worked a job selling rental cars. She was not happy with where she was in life and was living paycheck to paycheck.

But when she learned about manifestation, everything changed for her. However, the changes didn’t happen immediately. Before she discovered how to manifest her dream life the right way, she was doing it just like everyone else: trusting the process, believing in herself, and being grateful for what she already had.

While those are all good concepts to practice daily, Dev says that you can speed up the manifestation process if you detach yourself from the need to have the stuff you wish for.

She claims that the secret is to detach from the things you want by embodying them now. Don’t put your desires up on a pedestal. By doing that, you are putting yourself below those things and placing them out of reach.

Dev also points out that it usually takes people a long time to reach their goals because they’re waiting to become a match for their dreams over time.

