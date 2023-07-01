She’s Unsure Of What To Do After Finding Out That Her Husband Wants To Electively Amputate His Feet After Years Of Battling Chronic Pain

When someone close to you goes through a drastic change, it can also affect your life.

One woman is unsure of what to do after finding out that her husband wants to look into electively amputating his feet after dealing with years of chronic pain.

She’s 30 and has been with her 32-year-old husband for nine years and married to him for five. She’s always loved him and thinks he’s an incredible guy she was lucky to find.

However, they’ve recently been butting heads on a subject that could drastically change their lives.

“Seemingly, the one problem my husband has is that he has terrible foot pain,” she explained.

“I’m talking the works; Morton’s neuroma, plantar problems, [and] early arthritis. He’s athletic and loves sports more than anything, yet his feet are constantly mangled and swollen, and he is in frequent pain and sometimes can’t even stand up for a whole weekend. “

While her husband has had routines and products given to him by his podiatrist and sees different kinds of therapists, his chronic pain is still an everyday battle.

Three months ago, her husband shocked her when he sat her down to tell her something that shocked her. Her husband had been doing research on ways he could get rid of his foot pain and decided that he wanted to have his feet amputated by 2024.

“He admitted [that] he is pretending to have a condition called Body integrity identity disorder on weird forums online [and] reached a doctor in Asia that is willing to do amputations on people that want them,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.