She’s Upset With Her Boyfriend Because He Wants To Bring His Video Games On The Nice Vacation She Booked For Them

Can you imagine planning a fun, relaxing vacation with your partner only to find out they plan to play video games while you’re there?

One woman is upset with her boyfriend after discovering that he plans to bring his entire PC gaming system so he can play video games on the nice vacation she booked for them.

She’s 23 and has a 24-year-old boyfriend, Brad. This summer, they’ll be going on a vacation she’s been planning for the last three months.

Every year she likes to take a vacation, whether with her boyfriend or family members, so this trip has been highly anticipated.

This year, she’s only going on vacation with Brad.

“I’ve already booked and paid for the hotel and a few of the activities we’ll be doing, which I was bringing up to him to see if there’s anything else that he would specifically like to do,” she said.

“I eventually brought up the fact I’d like to go bar hopping and see some live music or go walk on the beach at night when Brad said we couldn’t do anything after 9:00 pm since he would be playing video games.”

Brad often plays a specific video game on his PC every night with his college friends because they’ll soon be competing in a tournament for it.

She understands and respects that they take it very seriously, but she was taken aback when she heard he was planning on playing the game on their vacation.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.