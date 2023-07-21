She’s Worried That Her Husband Is Getting Too Close To Their Beautiful And Lovely New Neighbor

This 35-year-old woman has been married to her 38-year-old husband for a decade, and they do have children together.

A couple of months back, they got a new neighbor, 26-year-old Samantha. Samantha moved into the house directly next door to them.

“She’s a beautiful, lovely person,” she explained. “However, I worry that her friendship with my husband is borderline inappropriate.”

“Two months ago, we had a bad storm, and her basement flooded. She reached out for help on our local neighborhood page, I replied to her that my husband could come over and help her out since he deals with the same things with our basement.”

“When he came back, he said how great and funny Samantha was, how he enjoyed his time over there, and said he gave her his cell phone number in case she needed more help.”

Since then, Samantha and her husband have texted each other quite frequently. Her husband has also given Samantha a ride to work on multiple occasions when her car had to go into the shop to get repaired.

Then, a week ago, one of Samantha’s exes showed up drunk at her house and started screaming and causing a scene in their neighborhood.

Her husband was the one who went over there to deescalate things and then stayed at Samantha’s house with her for a couple of hours too to make sure she was ok.

She and her husband are super private and don’t have many friends they’re close to outside of their family members.

