There Is Never A Bad Time To Teach Your Little Ones About What They Can Do To Help The Environment, And Recycling Crafts Are A Great Way To Do This

There is never a bad time to teach your little ones about what they can do to help the environment. One way to get them excited about protecting the Earth is to do some fun crafts that emphasize recycling.

Recycling crafts don’t cost anything to make. Plus, they provide a new use for items that have already fulfilled their original purpose, reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfills, and spark creativity in your child.

So raid your recycling bin for materials like plastic, paper, and cardboard. What was once considered garbage can be turned into gems! Here are some activities that you can try!

Junk Mail Pinwheel

I don’t know about you, but I’m always receiving more junk mail than I know what to do with. Junk mail is a regular nuisance and clutters up our homes, so usually, it just gets tossed in the trash.

It’s estimated that nearly 100 million trees are chopped down each year to produce junk mail. That’s a lot of trees wasted for no good reason.

Instead of throwing away your junk mail, what you can do is repurpose old newspapers and advertisements into decorative pinwheels. Stick your paper pinwheels in a vase or place them outside in your yard.

T-shirt Tote Bag

Plastic soda bottles and toilet paper rolls aren’t the only products that can be recycled. Old clothing also makes up a large percentage of landfills.

