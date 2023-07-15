These Women Living In London Found An Alternative Solution To An Assisted Living Facility That’s All About Being Friendly To Your Neighbors

When people get older and need a bit more support taking care of themselves, they have to face tough questions like whether or not they should move into an assisted living facility.

A group of six women living in London, England, found an alternative solution in elderly cohousing and founded New Ground Cohousing, a building that houses women above the age of 50 and provides them with community, safety, and lots of fun.

Six girlfriends attended a workshop in 1998 where they learned about the benefits of senior cohousing that was taking place in The Netherlands. Afterward, they decided a women’s cohousing community in London should exist.

One of these women was Shirley Meredeen, the only surviving founder, who’s currently in her 80s and still living at New Ground.

After a brainstorming meeting at Shirley’s house, the New Ground group partnered with Housing for Women, a housing association and charity, to raise money and find a site for their cohousing building.

After years of hard work, raising funds, awareness, finding more partners, and getting a building designed, residents were able to move into the fabulous New Ground building in 2016, which contains 25 apartments and shared communal facilities.

The apartments in New Ground vary from one, two, and three bedrooms, and there’s a common room, guest room, laundry room, and beautiful outdoor garden.

According to New Ground’s website, their community is focused on supporting and caring for each other, embracing diversity, fighting against ageism, combating isolation, and getting involved with their neighborhood.

Most of New Ground’s residents are women who previously lived alone and needed some interaction with a supportive group of women in similar situations.

