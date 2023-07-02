Vision Boards Are A Fun And Clever Way To Introduce The Idea Of Goal-Setting To Kids

You’ve probably heard of a vision board, right? It’s just a collage of images that represents your goals and dreams. Vision boards are designed to inspire you to work toward achieving what you want.

You’re never too old to create a vision board, nor can you ever be too young. Vision boards are actually a fun and clever way to introduce the idea of goal-setting to kids.

When you teach a child about the importance of focus and priorities early in life, you are priming them for future success. Visualization is highly effective, helping us gain self-awareness and increase our motivation.

Building a vision board with your child can give you more insight into their thoughts and desires, allowing you to learn more about who they are and reveal their passions along the way.

Kids may not have the vocabulary to accurately explain what they’re thinking and feeling, so a vision board is a really useful tool for helping to put their words into a concrete concept. Here’s what you and your kiddo need to do to start on the path of visual manifestation.

First, make sure you’re creating your vision boards in a space free from disturbances. A large chunk of quiet time will let your child be able to reflect on their dreams more clearly.

Then, gather your supplies. Vision boards typically consist of various words and images. Cut-out pictures from magazines and old greeting cards are necessities. Glitter, stickers, markers, ribbons, and other craft supplies are also recommended to have on hand.

Encourage your little one to put down whatever they want on their board. There’s no right or wrong answer, so anything is fair game! Their board can be made up of neatly constructed categories or a jumbled combination of random items.

While working on your boards, ask your child to elaborate on the photos they’ve chosen. This gets them into a brainstorming mode and makes them think deeper about what resonates with them.

