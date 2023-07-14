When His Girlfriend Recently Lost Her Memory Following Surgery, He Couldn’t Help But Cry Because She Didn’t Know Who He Was

This 18-year-old guy has been with his girlfriend, who is also 18, for nearly two years. And he believes that she is the most amazing person he has ever met.

“She was the only person who understood me and was always there for me when I was at my lowest,” he said.

“Everything about her is a blessing for me.”

But, just two days ago, his girlfriend underwent a surgical thrombectomy. Then, she was unconscious for nearly 24 hours following the surgery.

Now, before the surgery, his girlfriend reportedly suffered from short-term memory loss ever since she was a kid.

However, after she woke up from this most recent surgery, she did not remember anything or anyone in her life at all– not even her dad or her older brother, who stayed with her at the hospital.

He admitted that he honestly has no idea how his girlfriend lost her memory from the surgery. All he knows is that when his girlfriend woke up, she was extremely confused and did not recognize anyone.

At that point, he attempted to show his girlfriend pictures of some special memories they shared together in hopes of jogging her memory. He also talked about how he confessed his love to her.

“I showed her pictures of us together we took on my eighteenth birthday and pictures of her wearing the promise ring I gave her,” he recalled.

