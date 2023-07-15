You Don’t Have To Put On A Pair Of Heels And Go Out Dancing To Have An Epic Girls’ Night, And Here Are Some Ideas That Will Keep You And Your Friends Feeling Creative And Fun

Are your girls’ nights starting to get a little boring?

For instance, when making a special evening carved out for you and your girlfriends, do you end up sitting in someone’s living room with a glass of wine most of the time?

There is nothing wrong with a simple wine night every once in a while, but if that’s the only thing you do when you see your girls, it might be time to switch things up.

You also don’t have to put on a pair of heels and go out dancing to have an epic girls’ night! Here are some alternative ideas that will keep you and your friends feeling creative and fun.

1. At Home Paint & Sip Night

This is a great one, as it still involves a trusty glass of wine. Paint and sip classes can be a lot of fun but also pricey and difficult to plan in advance. However, they’re super easy to have at home! Go to a local craft or discount store and split the cost of canvases, paint, and brushes with your girlfriends.

Set up everything, stream an easy painting tutorial on your TV, pour everyone a glass of wine, and follow along with the tutorial! This idea is great for having fun and learning something new, even if you’re not an artist.

2. PowerPoint Night

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been getting really creative with having fun indoors. PowerPoint nights were one of the ways friend groups had a great time inside while making each other laugh and having silly debates.

