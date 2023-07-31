You’re Probably Shampooing And Conditioning Your Hair Wrong, And She’s Explaining How To Properly Do This

You may be surprised to learn that there’s a right way to wash your hair. If you want to wake up looking flawless, a proper hair care routine is a must. And it all starts in the shower. So here’s how to level up your shampoo game and have cleaner tresses!

Dorian (@dorianmarie_hair) is a hair and scalp expert, and she’s explaining on TikTok how you’ve probably been shampooing and conditioning your hair all wrong.

Most people typically follow the order of shampooing their hair, washing the shampoo out, then applying conditioner, and washing the conditioner out. If your hair seems oily or damaged, that particular method of washing your hair may be the culprit.

First things first, Dorian says that you should be emulsifying your shampoo for ten to fifteen seconds before putting it into your hair.

Emulsifying consists of squeezing a quarter-sized amount of shampoo into your palm and rubbing your hands together until the shampoo becomes foamy.

If you’re using a high-end shampoo, the color and viscosity may even change. Once the product is emulsified, it’s ready to go onto your scalp.

Dorian emphasizes that shampoo is a scalp care product, not a hair care product. So, you need to be parting your hair into sections in order to apply the shampoo all over your scalp.

After you have applied the shampoo, massage it into your scalp. Then, let it sit for about two to three minutes before washing it off. Once it’s all rinsed away, repeat the whole process a second time.

Next, this is the point where you should be using your hair mask if you have one. If not, that’s fine, and you can move on to the conditioner step.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.