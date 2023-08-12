A Microscopic Handbag That’s Roughly The Same Size As A Grain of Salt Recently Sold For $63,000

Carrying around a tiny couture purse has been trending for a while now. Purses are getting downsized in order to make a bold statement. But did you ever think a microscopic purse would ever exist?

The art collective MSCHF created a microscopic handbag that’s about the size of a grain of salt.

Although it was modeled after a Louis Vuitton OnTheGo tote, which usually costs between $3,000 to $4,000, this teeny tiny bag recently sold at auction for a whopping $63,000.

The microscopic bag has to be seen to be believed. It’s a fluorescent yellow-green color with the classic Louis Vuitton logo on it, despite it not being made by the brand.

The bag is less than 0.3 inches wide, measuring exactly 657 by 222 by 700 microns. This means it’s small enough to fit through the eye of a needle! Therefore, you can’t fit your phone or chapstick in it.

The bag is so tiny that its creators at MSCHF actually lost several samples of it. MSCHF is based in Brooklyn and is known for releasing fascinating artwork and fashion pieces that often reflect our relationship with capitalism.

MSCHF has noted that this bag is a commentary on how bags have become so much smaller over the years and less useful, turning them into objects that only signify a brand.

MSCHF is also known for creating the viral, cartoon-looking Big Red Boots that some celebrities have been seen wearing, and they also sell other kinds of footwear. They’ve even been known to sell bizarre food products like their “Big Fruit Loop” cereal.

The auction of the bag was held through the online auction house Joopiter, which is owned by famous musician, producer, and fashion designer Pharrell Williams.

