After He Wrote A Song About His Breakup And Posted It On Social Media, His Ex-Girlfriend And Her Mom Demanded That He Take It Down

This 19-year-old guy had been with his ex-girlfriend, who is 18, for about two years. But, just two months ago, she broke up with him completely out of the blue.

The worst part was that his ex wasn’t amicable about their split, either, which really broke his heart.

“But I remained amicable about it even through the pain,” he recalled.

Following their breakup, he also decided to have no contact with his ex and unfollowed her on all of her social media accounts. He just wanted to try and get over her.

For context, he has also always loved songwriting since it helps him process and deal with his emotions.

“And the breakup had kind of made me want to explore a music career, more as a side project than anything,” he revealed.

So, he wound up writing a song about how he felt following the end of his relationship. Then, he uploaded the track to SoundCloud last Friday and began promoting his new song on Instagram.

Now, to be clear, he swore that he never made his breakup public. In fact, he and his girlfriend were never a very “showy” couple, which is why only his close friends know that they broke up.

He also has not spoken badly about his ex to anyone, and he never name-dropped his ex in the song or gave any reason for listeners to automatically assume that he was referencing her with the lyrics.

