Autumn Will Soon Be In The Air: Here’s How To Get Your Garden Ready For Fall

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but with summer coming to a close, fall is on the horizon. Soon enough, the leaves outside will start to change color, our days will begin getting shorter, and a brisk chill will fill the air.

For many people, the upcoming season is a time to sit back, relax, and enjoy cozy sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes. But, for those with green thumbs, the change of seasons means it’s game time, and you have to get your garden ready for the cooler months ahead.

Whether you’re a gardening veteran or just getting started, here are a few tips that can help you get your greens ready for the fall.

It’s Clean-Up Time

It won’t be long before your yard is littered with dead plants, fallen leaves, or withered blooms. Once you spot the signs, it’ll be time to clean things up a bit.

By removing dead and decaying plants, you can prevent diseases from spreading in your garden. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that your efforts will make your garden look neat and tidy.

While you’re at it, you can give your tools a good wash down, too. They’ve been working hard all summer.

Mulch, Mulch, And More Mulch

During the colder months, mulch can be a gardener’s best friend. It provides critical insulation for the soil, retains moisture, and even helps prevent weeds.

