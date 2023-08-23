Dealing With Abandonment Issues Can Be Scary, And Here’s How To Tell If This Is What You’re Struggling With

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Abby Connolly.

Have you ever felt scared to be left alone or abandoned? Dealing with abandonment issues can be very scary and heartbreaking. If you don’t already know, having abandonment issues essentially means you are often scared of people or things in your life that mean a lot to you will get up and leave or reject you.

Abandonment issues can stem from something that happened in your childhood, a traumatic relationship, etc.

It’s a terrible fear to have, and it’s unhealthy to live with. But something hard about abandonment issues is that people often don’t realize when they have them. Therefore, it’s harder to seek help.

If you feel like this may apply to you, here are some signs that you may struggle with abandonment issues.

You Have Anxiety Over Your Relationships

When you constantly get anxious over whether or not someone you care about is mad at you, is ignoring you, or will leave you, that’s a pretty common sign that you struggle with abandonment issues. Feeling that anxiety when speaking to people you’ve known and loved for years is not great to live with and often can get in the way of having a healthy relationship with someone.

You Overthink

Have you ever been in a relationship and argued with that person or did something embarrassing in front of them, and then it took them a while to reach out to you, so you begin overthinking and replaying every moment in your head?

