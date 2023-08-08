He Caught His Girlfriend Cheating On Him With One of Her Patients After They Walked Out of A Restaurant Together

This 35-year-old guy has a girlfriend 5 years younger than him, and she works as a counselor at a methadone clinic while he works in IT.

Several weeks back, his girlfriend and her brother went out to a fair their city was having to hang out, and they were together until midnight.

Around then, his girlfriend’s brother got up to use the bathroom, and his girlfriend vanished. Although his girlfriend’s brother attempted to call her 10 times and ask what her location was, she did not reply.

He was at home with their kids, fast asleep, and when he woke up to grab a baby bottle for one of their children at 3 in the morning, she was coming home clearly wasted.

She didn’t say hi or anything, she just sneakily made her way to a bedroom in the downstairs part of their home.

“The next day, I asked her what happened, and she says she met up with a coworker who was having a bonfire,” he explained.

“Ok, whatever, why didn’t you bring your brother? Blah blah, a little fishy, but I brushed it off and moved on. Fast forward a few days, and she says I can’t bring her lunches anymore (which I have been doing for the last year or two), and then she proceeds to turn her friends list private to only see mutual friends between people.”

“Started to get more suspicious, and I brought it up, and she says I don’t want to talk about it again, I did nothing wrong, and I have nothing more to say about it. Wow.”

He only grew more concerned about his girlfriend’s behavior, so he decided to use one of her old phones, activate it, and place it in her car with location sharing turned on so he could track where she was going.

