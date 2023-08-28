He Feels Guilty About Breaking Up With His Ex-Girlfriend Because She’s Now Worried She’ll Never Have Kids Due To Her Age

This 32-year-old man was with his girlfriend, who is 34, for about two and a half years. But, ever since the beginning of their relationship, they were always getting into conflicts.

He still tried to keep their romance afloat anyway, though, and his girlfriend believed that if they moved in together, things would get better.

He was pretty hesitant at first, but he wound up agreeing. And within just one month, their arguments turned physical, and their relationship was rapidly dissolving.

“It got to the point where the fighting was so cyclical, I couldn’t take it anymore, and I broke up with her,” he recalled.

He and his girlfriend had taken some “mini-breaks” in the past due to similar issues since he needed time to reevaluate whether he wanted to continue dating her.

So, the idea of taking a break wasn’t new. But, when he broke up with her, it was finally serious.

“I have too much going on, and I am striving a lot to be in a situation that is completely unstable,” he reasoned.

“We just move at different paces and have different drives for life.”

Still, he and his now ex-girlfriend have been trying to coexist civilly until their lease is up in a few months. And it has been extremely difficult seeing his ex so upset.

