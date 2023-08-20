He Met A Woman At Work Who’s Interested In Dating Him, But She Cannot Read Or Write, Which He Thinks Is A Turn-Off

Sometimes, it can feel flattering to be approached by someone who is interested in getting to know us. At other times, when we’re not interested, it can be a bit awkward. Plus, what unfolds can be quite unpredictable.

This 25-year-old man works at a grocery store, and a customer who shops there regularly came in not too long ago.

The customer, a 29-year-old single mom, came up to him while he was working and asked him if she could have his phone number.

“She said she’s seen me at work and local hobby shops, talking about anime, movies, and comics,” he said.

“Thinking nothing of it, I tried giving her my number, only for her to give me her phone, telling me, ‘Can you program it for me? I don’t know how to read or write.'”

He didn’t say anything in response, but he put his number into her phone. After that, he continued working.

“At 9:30 p.m., she calls me, telling me she just put her baby to bed. She then tells me that she wasn’t joking about being illiterate and that she saves people’s numbers as emojis because she can’t write either,” he explained.

After that, she told him that they had a lot of the same passions and hobbies in common, and she asked him if he was single.

“We talk for a bit and politely end the call so we can both sleep. Jump to three days later, and I’m getting off work at 10 p.m. to find three missed calls from her, all from 9:30 p.m. We haven’t spoken since the last call, and I’m flabbergasted as to what to do,” he continued.

