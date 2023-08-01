He Met An Amazing Girl, But She Won’t Date Him Until His Divorce Is Over And Done With

This 41-year-old guy met a 36-year-old woman pretty recently; last Thursday, to be exact. They met at some kind of meet and greet thing, and he instantly felt a connection to her.

They decided to go on a date the following night, and they had an absolutely wonderful time. He made plans with her for last Saturday, but then she ended up canceling on him.

This girl cannot move past the fact that his divorce is not exactly over and done with, and she doesn’t want to date him until it is.

For more info, this girl has never been married, and she has no children of her own, whereas he has a 10-year-old with his wife.

“I can’t sign paperwork to divorce officially due to the medical issues,” he explained. “She said to reach out when I was officially divorced.”

What he means by this is that he has a couple of medical problems that are in the middle of being resolved, and his wife is the one who has their medical coverage.

They are waiting to finish their divorce, and they’re ready to wrap it up when his medical problems are behind them.

He and his wife know that divorce is pretty ugly in general, but theirs is not, and they are not going to use any lawyers.

They’re ready to sign their divorce papers with just a notary. He was the one who initiated the divorce, by the way, and he moved out of the house he shared with his wife back in March.

