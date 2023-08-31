He Projected A Movie On The Side of His Landlord’s House In An Act of Revenge

Anyone who has ever rented a property before could tell you that there’s always some sort of grievance or bad experience to be had.

Between careless roommates, broken appliances that don’t get fixed, pests that have taken over your space, and evil landlords, it’s as if the universe is out to get you.

One tenant has a bone to pick with his former landlord. TikToker @thatprojectorguy filmed himself projecting The Emoji Movie on the side of a house that he claims to be his former landlord’s.

You might be wondering what the purpose of this is. Is it just for fun, or is it an act of revenge? He plans to play the movie over and over again until his landlord agrees to let him back in his apartment, so I would say that it’s definitely the latter.

“Projecting the emoji movie all over my former landlord’s house on loop at max brightness and volume because he kicked me out of my apartment without any warning and kept all my stuff,” he wrote in the text overlay of the video.

He had previously projected Shrek on his landlord’s house but switched to The Emoji Movie after several TikTok users pointed out that Shrek was much too lovable and wouldn’t be effective in getting his landlord’s attention.

It’s unclear why the TikToker was kicked out of his place. The eviction was unexpected, and his landlord hadn’t given him a reason for why he needed to move out.

So, ever since he was evicted, he has been projecting movies and will continue to do so until he receives some answers. The short clip went viral and amassed over three million views on TikTok.

Several users applauded the creator for his unique act of revenge, and some offered suggestions on what movies to play next.

