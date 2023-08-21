He Reported His Roommate’s Job To The Better Business Bureau Without Telling Her, And Now She’s Worried Her Boss Is Going To Take It Out On The Employees

This man currently lives with a female roommate, and every single day, she returns home complaining about her work.

Apparently, his roommate has a job at a local town restaurant. And before she got the gig, the restaurant was “bought up” by a new owner who was trying to “scavenge the business.”

So, his roommate is always complaining about the owner, who is never actually at the restaurant.

“And how the food must be ridiculously prepared based on the owner’s rules, how the customers get mad at the employees based on these rules, and how the owner treats the staff,” he explained.

In fact, it’s gotten so bad at the restaurant that numerous other employees have already threatened to quit. Yet, the new owner refuses to do anything about it and will not back down on the rules.

On top of that, the summer heat has made the restaurant kitchen unbearably hot. It is over 100 degrees in there most days.

“And at least two employees have thrown up due to heat exhaustion,” he added.

Aside from the crazy rules, his roommate also told him some other shocking information about the restaurant.

Apparently, two employees had actually been denied 15 hours of overtime pay just because the new owner thought it was important to “cut back for financing.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.