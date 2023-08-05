He Told His Son He Spent 20 Years Parenting, Which He Completely Hated, So He’s Not Going To Help Him With His Son Or Be An Active Grandparent

This 47-year-old guy has a 26-year-old son named Jake, and he honestly never wanted to be a dad at all.

But, he had a very brief relationship with Jake’s mom, and Jake was a total accident. He really was not ready to be a dad so young, but Jake’s mom really wanted him, so he ended up becoming a dad at 21.

His relationship with Jake’s mom has forever been tense because he never wanted to have Jake, and she knew that.

“However, I always tried to do right by Jake,” he explained. “I would have him every other weekend and for a month during the summer, would do my best to deliver on anything he asked of me, treated him kindly, and tried to be a good father.”

“Then, at a certain point, his mother married a guy Jake hated, and I had him move in with me once he was 13. I won’t lie, I wasn’t cut out to be a parent.”

“I love Jake, but I just hated parenting. I did it anyway since he was my son. We have a very good relationship, and I’ve never shirked any responsibility to him.”

Jake then ended up becoming a dad at 21, and his son Mike is now 5. Jake was thrilled to be a dad and is even “happily married” to Mike’s mom.

He ended up helping Jake get into his electrician union and snagged him some excellent jobs. Jake was automatically better equipped to provide for his son than he had been back in the day.

Right when Mike was born, he did mention to Jake that being a parent is super tough, and it means you can no longer really do what you feel like doing.

