He Took A Girl Out For A Few Dates And Then Hooked Up With Her, But He Wants To End Things Because He Doesn’t Feel A Connection

This 26-year-old guy met a girl the same age as him on a dating app, and a weekend ago, they went on their second date.

Their date got off to a great start, and they grabbed drinks together at a bar. Their conversation was flowing, and he did feel like they were developing a wonderful connection.

They chatted about their jobs, their families, and their lives. They also had been vibing on their first date, so he figured everything was heading in the right direction.

They also discussed what they were looking for; something fun and casual without any strings attached.

He figured they were on the same page, and after they left the bar, they headed back to her place.

“As we started making out and getting into it, I realized I just wasn’t really feeling it but pushed through with hopes it might get better,” he explained.

“It didn’t. [Hooking up] wasn’t super great, in fact, it was actually overall bad and awkward. But she didn’t seem to think that – she seemed to be feeling a strong connection on her end, and this was confirmed afterward as she started laying on the compliments and affection and didn’t want me to leave even though I had earlier told her I couldn’t stay the night and she had said that was fine.”

At one point, while they were cuddling up to one another, she asked him if he would like to hang out with her again.

He did not tell her yes, but he also did not tell her no, because he wasn’t looking to crush her and make her feel bad.

