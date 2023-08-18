He Went On A Date With A Girl Who Was Dressed In A Gross T-Shirt And Covered In Cat Hair, But The Date Was So Bad He Asked Her To Pay Him Back For The Coffee He Bought Her

This guy recently went out on an absolutely awful first date with a girl, and he’s been wondering how other people feel about paying on the first date if things start going south.

To clarify, he doesn’t mean a date that didn’t work out because you found out you were not on the same page as the other person, and he’s not referencing not paying on a date because you want to sleep with them and they don’t feel the same way.

He’s talking about what on earth do you do if you go on a terrible, painful date; do you ask for them to pay you back?

“I mean, if it’s just a BAD terrible waste of time date,” he explained. “Like you meet at the restaurant, and the chick already ordered before you got there and doesn’t even pretend to show interest or even feel present.”

“Like you take someone on a nice date, and they are just glued to their phone or just extremely rude.”

“I invited someone to coffee once, and they showed up 30 minutes late (kept texting me she would be there in three minutes). And I ignored it and paid, and the second I bought drinks, they told me they had to go in 10 minutes.”

He then wondered to himself why he was generously paying for this girl’s coffee when she was being ridiculously rude to him.

For the few minutes he spent with this girl, she only talked about herself. He decided to say to her that he thought she was being strange and not considerate, which made her snap.

She shot back at him that he was clearly angry at her for not being given the opportunity to sleep with her, which could not have been further from the truth.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.