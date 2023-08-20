Her 11-Year-Old Daughter Made Her Lose Her Job, So She’s Grounding Her, Even Though Her Husband Doesn’t Agree

This woman is 34 weeks pregnant and doesn’t have a traditional 9 to 5 job. A month ago, her doctor put her on bed rest, but that was recently lifted.

Even though her family was financially comfortable solely with her husband’s income, she wanted to make her own money as well, mainly so that she had something to do throughout the rest of her pregnancy and so that she could find some meaning in her daily life.

To make money, she started dog-sitting. While she only made about $150 through this, it was about more than the money for her.

She truly felt like this job was good for her mental health, and she felt like she was doing something worthwhile.

She had a client who dropped off her puppy at 7:30 a.m. and would pick her up at 8 or 9 p.m. Everything was going relatively smoothly until her 11-year-old daughter caused some major issues.

“My daughter can be a bit self-absorbed and only think of herself and her gain a lot of the time,” she said.

“She asked yesterday if she could start up her own dog-walking company, and I brushed off the idea because I’m not having my 11-year-old walking the streets with dogs.”

In her view, allowing her daughter to walk dogs in the neighborhood alone was dangerous, and she knew that due to her pregnancy and after having her baby, she wasn’t going to be able to go with her daughter to walk dogs.

She made up her mind and told her daughter she couldn’t have a dog-walking business, and her daughter was furious.

