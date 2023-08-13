Her Brother Is Either Dating Or Hooking Up With Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Mistress, So She Told Her Brother He’s Not Invited To Her Wedding Until He Stops Talking To This Girl For Good

In October, this 30-year-old woman is marrying her fiancé, also 30.

However, before she met her current fiancé, she was in a five-year relationship with Zach, whom she met while working at a restaurant.

She was in school to be a teacher and worked part-time at the restaurant, and Zach worked as a server every day. Because she didn’t work as many hours, she wasn’t as close to their other co-workers as Zach was.

Three years into her and Zach’s relationship, a huge group of co-workers planned a trip to celebrate the upcoming weddings of two women who worked at the restaurant.

For the trip, they rented a big house in Las Vegas.

“I was always an outsider of this group because I have a teaching job and couldn’t go out every night after work as they did,” she explained.

Even though she didn’t have a lot in common with anyone in the group, she decided to attend the trip because everyone was really friendly, and she needed a vacation.

“Anyways, it came out there that Zach had been hooking up with one girl that we worked with, who was also on the trip,” she shared.

“This girl was always nice to my face, and I thought we were cool. When I found out they’d been hooking up, I realized everyone knew, but me, and it was traumatizing, to say the least. I was stuck hundreds of miles away from home with my cheating boyfriend, his mistress, and all THEIR friends.”

