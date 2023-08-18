Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife Is Asking To Meet With Her Today And See The Evidence That He Cheated

This 27-year-old girl began dating her 35-year-old ex-boyfriend a year ago. She spent about 6 months in a relationship with him.

Now, back when she met her ex, he said to her that he had no children and was completely single.

He also mentioned that he was looking for a woman to create a life with, and she thought they were on the same page since she has always wanted to get married and have children.

“He disappeared for a few days, and we had zero communication, so I decided to Google his name and the town we live in to make sure nothing happened to him because I couldn’t get ahold of him and couldn’t find him,” she explained.

“Well, turns out he was married, and his wife had just given birth (found her name through Google and saw their newborn on Facebook). I immediately cut off the relationship but never told him that I knew he was married.”

This all went down in February, and since then, she hasn’t really thought of him. But, a week ago, her best friend came across her ex-boyfriend on a dating app and sent along screenshots of the profile he made.

Initially, she thought it was not a good idea to reach out to her ex-boyfriend’s wife and tell her about his cheating, but then she got concerned for his wife and kids that he’s continuing his ways.

She thought it would be best to send her ex’s wife an anonymous message, along with evidence of his dating profile.

Her ex’s wife got right back to her and stated that she has been attempting to catch him in the act for quite a number of months.

