Her Friend Gave Her Kids Makeovers Without Her Permission, Then Demanded $150 From Her

This 39-year-old woman has three children. She has two sons, Kai, 7, and Toby, 14, and a 9-year-old daughter named Jessie.

This past week, her kids got together with Harper, a family friend.

Harper has two kids: Maya, her daughter, is 8, and her son Mike is 12. Harper works as a stylist and enjoys testing things out on other people.

“I take a lot of pride in my children and their appearance. Before my children had left to go to Harper’s house, I did their hair,” she said.

“Toby has a mullet sort of cut that he loves, and Kai likes his hair in bangs. I did Jessie’s hair in two braids with purple extensions in them. She absolutely loves them.”

After her kids spent the day with Harper, their hair and clothes weren’t the same as she’d styled them that morning.

“I asked Toby what happened, and he told me that Harper had told them that their hair was ‘weird’ and that she could make it better and had criticized my kids’ appearances. Toby said that she had asked if Kai and Jessie wanted ‘makeovers’ and had pushed Toby to set an example,” she explained.

Harper went on to change all of their hairstyles. Even though both Kai and Jessie protested and said they wanted to keep their hair the way it already was styled, Harper didn’t listen and did their hair differently anyway.

Harper gave Kai a crew cut, styled Jessie with short, straightened hair in a high ponytail, and cut off Toby’s mullet.

