Her Friend Is Upset With Her For Not Accommodating Her Daughter’s Many Food Allergies On Their Vacation

This 31-year-old woman is about to go on vacation with her 30-year-old husband and a couple of their closest friends.

She was the one who planned the whole thing, and she has a group chat going with all of her friends to fill them in on the details.

She and her husband are bringing along their 5-year-old son Alex, and their friends are bringing their children too, since it’s a family-friendly event.

She has a 29-year-old friend named Emily, and Emily’s daughter Ava is the same age as Alex. Ava and Alex are quite close, and sadly, Ava suffers from a slew of food allergies.

“To save money when going away, we will be cooking for ourselves most days in our apartment,” she explained.

“I agreed to shop for food staples for the trip, and I created a list, and everyone added things to create a final list.”

“Emily messaged to say Ava can’t eat most of the food on the list and sent me an edited version swapping out ingredients for things Ava can eat.”

The problem is that all of the substitutions Emily made are extremely expensive, and some of their friends chimed in on the group chat that their children would not eat the majority of the foods Emily put on the list.

Her friends insisted that they want to stay with the original food list they made, even if Ava can’t eat off of it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.