Her Husband Said She’s Disgusting And He Hates That She Has Let Herself Go

This 35-year-old woman and her 38-year-old husband have spent years together, and they have 2 children.

Their youngest child is a toddler, and their oldest child is in elementary school. She’s a stay-at-home mom, and she homeschools their children.

She literally spends all day every day with their kids, and their youngest child actually still co-sleeps, so she never has any time alone.

She admits that her kids take up so much of her time, and she is dealing with some mental health struggles, which means her personal hygiene is not exactly a priority. Her kids come first.

She does brush her teeth every single day, and she showers every other day.

“I know I’ve gained weight since we met (I’ve also had 2 kids, and then I was bedridden due to a car accident for 6 months),” she explained.

Well, last night, her husband confronted her about not really being attracted to her anymore, and it really upset her.

“…He told me I’m disgusting,” she said. “That I’ve let myself go, and he hates it. That I used to care about myself, and now I just don’t.”

She’s struggling to process her husband’s harsh words, and he really did hurt her feelings deeply.

