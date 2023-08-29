Her Nephew Ruined Her Daughter’s First Birthday Party With His Behavior, So She Told Her Sister He’s A Spoiled Brat That Nobody Thinks Is Special

This 26-year-old girl has three siblings who are older than her. Her 37-year-old sister Abby has a 5-year-old son, and she has a daughter who is 1.

Abby struggled to get pregnant, and her son truly is her rainbow miracle baby. Their whole family was thrilled when Abby had her son, but things have recently become problematic.

Abby spoils the heck out of her son and lets him get away with absolutely everything. Abby even admits she does this, and it’s because her son is “special,” as well as a “miracle.”

“Everyone has always bit their tongue when it comes to her son because of that,” she explained.

“On Saturday, I had my daughter’s first birthday party. It was mostly family, and a few of my close friends were invited I invited Abby and her son because everyone else in our family was invited, so I felt bad excluding her.”

“We had different activities for the kids to do. Abby’s son didn’t like any of them. He was upset none of the presents were for him. He didn’t want to eat any of the food we had. He then decided to try and push the cake off the table because, apparently, he was mad the cake wasn’t his.”

She was furious with Abby for permitting her son to act out at the birthday party. But Abby just reminded her that her son was super special.

She snapped at Abby and said she’s the only one who thinks her son is special and that every other person considers him to be a spoiled brat.

She then pointed out to Abby that she needs to stop ignoring her son’s deplorable behavior simply because she struggled so hard to even have him.

