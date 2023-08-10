Her Niece Asked Her To Be The Subject of Her School Project About A Woman Who Inspires Her, But Then Her Sister Flipped Out On Her Since She Wanted To Be The Star of The Show

This 30-year-old woman has a 10-year-old niece named Lucy. Lucy is technically her sister Maggie’s stepdaughter.

Maggie and Lucy’s dad, Jason, have been together since Maggie was not even 2-years-old, so Lucy has been a huge part of their family for as long as they can really remember. Maggie and Jason also have a 5-year-old son named Adam.

Several weeks ago, her parents, Jason, and the kids came over to visit her, but Maggie couldn’t make it because of work.

“During the trip, Lucy asked if I would be part of a project she had to do for school about women who inspire them,” she explained.

“She said everyone in her class was doing it about their mums, but she wanted to do hers about me. I was touched and agreed.”

Lucy decided she wanted to make an interview-style video about her, so Lucy and Jason spent a few days following her around so Lucy could make a few videos to include in her project.

She then introduced Lucy to one of her friends, who helped her edit her video properly. From there, Lucy did a little write-up on her too.

She thought the whole project was a blast to participate in, and she was proud of Lucy’s hard work on the project.

After Lucy went back home, she showed her project to Maggie. Instead of being excited about it, Maggie flipped.

