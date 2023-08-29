Her Parents And Siblings Are Trying To Force Her To Invite Kids To Her Wedding, So Now She Wants To Exclude Them Too

This 25-year-old woman and her fiancé, 28, are currently in the wedding planning process.

Their wedding will be small, and from the beginning, she and her fiancé didn’t want to allow children to attend.

“We do not want any children at our wedding due to a number of reasons: 1. We want to get married in the bush somewhere where wild animals roam freely, and the age limit is 16 and up. (This is non-negotiable because small children are at risk–venue requirements.) 2. We both know from personal experience that one person always ends up looking after the children and does not enjoy the wedding. 3. We want to have just adults at the wedding so that we can celebrate the day properly,” she said.

When she told this to her parents and siblings, they were extremely upset.

“My parents and siblings explicitly stated that my nieces and nephews will be REQUIRED to go to the wedding, and I have no choice in the matter,” she explained.

Then, her father said that if she didn’t allow her nephew to come to her wedding, then he would refuse to attend.

Understandably, this devastated her. She is her father’s only daughter, and knowing that he may not even come to her wedding was heartbreaking.

“My brothers said, ‘I do not care what she wants; my children WILL be there.’ Take into consideration that all my nieces and nephews are under the age of 7,” she continued.

On the other hand, her fiancé’s family took the news well. All his family members respected their decision and understood why they wanted their wedding to be child-free, even though previously, they’d been figuring out who would be taking care of the children during the wedding.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.