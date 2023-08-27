Her Sister Read Her Diary Out Loud At A Work Party, So She Kicked Her Sister And Her Sister’s Kids Out of Her House

This 32-year-old woman has an older sister, 47, who is a difficult person to get along with because she can be somewhat cruel at times.

Unfortunately, her parents didn’t correct her sister’s poor behavior, and her other family members, mostly her mother, placated her sister for many years. Her mother always found ways to minimize her sister’s actions, even the most heinous.

Yesterday, though, her sister’s antics were worse than she’d ever experienced before.

Not long ago, her sister separated from her husband because of her terrible behavior. Her sister has five children: two daughters, 3 and 11, and three sons, 5, 8, and 13. Her mother badgered her into letting her sister and all of her children stay at her house.

She has four other siblings: two sisters, 25 and 37, and two brothers, 30 and 43. Evidently, all of them said they wouldn’t allow their sister to stay with them, pointing out that they had families of their own they were responsible for. All her siblings also said that since she’s the only single one of their siblings, it made the most sense for their sister and her children to stay at her house.

“I agreed but told her that no matter what happened in the past, I wouldn’t put up with her behavior anymore. This is my newly bought house, and I expected them all to behave and follow house rules. No sneaking around and going through cupboards and no taking food that is labeled (I meal prep for work), no reading diaries (she had done this on several occasions when we lived together as children and when we house-shared), or going on my devices without prior permission (a laptop is available for guest use). No ‘borrowing’ my clothes,” she said.

In the month that her sister and her children stayed at her house, none of the rules she’d laid out were followed.

“When confronted, her go-to answer is, ‘So what? It’s only a diary/dress/some food; you can make more,’ and so on. Her children have also broken a few of my things. Every time, my mother has convinced me to make her stay due to her situation and that the children are just children,” she explained.

Yesterday, she threw a work party at her house. Normally, she doesn’t share much about her personal life at work. She keeps to herself and sticks to small talk. However, her team leader asked her to host a party at her house “in return for reimbursement.” So, she agreed.

