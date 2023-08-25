Here Are A Few Sandwich Ideas To Spice Up Back-To-School Lunches For Your Child

It’s August now, which means all that back-to-school business is underway again! There’s shopping for school supplies, buying new clothes, adjusting to new routines, and, of course, packing healthy lunches for your kid.

Sandwiches are a staple in school lunches across America. I’m sure the classic peanut butter and jelly has been a long-time favorite in your household, but at this point, your kid might be sick of it after so many meals.

And now, you’re left wracking your brain for ways to make lunch interesting and nutritious. Sandwiches can come in all styles and flavor combinations so that you can get creative in the kitchen! Here are some sandwich ideas to spice up your child’s back-to-school lunches so they can actually look forward to opening up their lunch box.

Pizza Croissants

What kid will turn down their nose at something pizza-related? These croissants stuffed with gooey mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and tomato sauce will delight your kid to no end. You can include a small container of ranch dressing for them to dunk the pizza croissants in.

French Ham And Cheese Sandwich

The ham and cheese sandwich is so overdone, so at least try elevating it with a taste of France. All you need is some compound butter, a smear of Dijon mustard, and French cheese. You’ll be surprised at what a difference these three ingredients can make!

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

Chickpeas make great hummus and sandwiches, too! This plant-based dish is full of nutrients, so you can feel good about packing it in your kid’s lunchbox. You don’t need to be a vegetarian to enjoy this sandwich. Its simplicity and deliciousness will win over even the most avid lover of dino nuggets.

