Here’s How Parents And Teachers Can Work Together To Get The School Year Off To An Excellent Start

Summer break has come to an end, and it’s now time to put your kids back on the bus. The transition from summer to school can be tough, so you must establish a strong foundation right off the bat to ensure that your child has an outstanding year.

One of the ways you can do so is to build a relationship with your child’s new teacher. Teachers and parents have one common goal, and that goal is to help their kids grow and develop.

Parents and teachers are the most significant adult figures a child can have. When parents and teachers work together as allies, it leads to student success, improving both academic performance and attitudes about school.

Positive parent-teacher interactions don’t just benefit the kids. The adults will also reap the rewards. By sharing what you know about your child from the home side of things and combining that knowledge with what your child’s teacher has learned about them from the classroom, you can have a clearer understanding of how your child functions.

Teachers can then adjust their approaches accordingly by spending more time on certain subjects and being able to meet student needs. Parents will also gain the ability to better support their children at home.

The key to parents and teachers working together is to have solid communication, and this communication works both ways. Communication can get a bit tricky, though. Life gets busy, so you may not always be in constant contact with your child’s teacher.

To maintain good parent-teacher communication, connect with each other through weekly emails or phone calls. Folders containing essential information and student work that your child brings from school to home every day are another great way to pass along notes between adults.

Teachers must also put in the effort to respond to questions and concerns and reach out to parents about child behavior. Weekly newsletters, parent-teacher conferences, and school events are just a few other methods that teachers can use to help parents stay up-to-date.

There are times when a parent and teacher may not see eye to eye about a child’s needs. If there is some sort of issue or disagreement, it’s best to address it head-on. It might be uncomfortable, but it’s the only way things will get resolved.

