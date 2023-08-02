Here’s How To Safely Use A Ouija Board

There’s no object that raises such divisive responses from people than the Ouija board. Some believe that the board is just a harmless game used to add an element of spookiness to a party.

However, others argue that it can be dangerous and should not be taken lightly because you never know what kind of spiritual being you might be inviting in.

In my opinion, the best way to stay safe from the power of a Ouija board is to avoid touching or going near one at all costs. When it comes to the spirit world, I won’t take any chances–but that’s just me.

If you’ve never used a Ouija board before, you probably have a whole host of questions about how it works. The board is printed with the letters of the alphabet and the numbers one through nine.

The top corners of the board contain the words “yes” and “no.” Across the bottom of the board is the word “goodbye.”

The board comes with a small triangular device called the planchette. During a session, you will place your fingers very lightly on the planchette, and it will either move across the board to spell out messages or point to “yes” or “no.”

Then, to end the game or send the spirits back to their world, move the planchette to “goodbye” on the board and state the word aloud.

Whether or not you believe in ghosts or magic, you should always approach a Ouija board with caution and respect, just in case. So, if you decide to play with one, here’s how you should go about it to ensure that everyone involved does not come to any harm.

Before you attempt to communicate with any spirits, you must determine what kind of energy you want to summon. This can help you avoid drawing in any negative or evil influences.

