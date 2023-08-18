He’s Only Excluding His Cousin’s Daughter From His Wedding Since This Kid Already Wrecked Another Wedding 2 Years Ago When She Threw A Tantrum And Destroyed The Cake

This 27-year-old guy and his fiancée, who is 25, will be getting married in the fall. And since most of the children in their family are well-behaved, they decided that their friends and family members’ kids could attend the event.

After all, there will be a babysitter for the evening, who will watch over the kids so the parents can be in the moment and enjoy the wedding.

But, there is just one exception– her cousin Linda’s daughter, Cerrie, who is 12.

According to him, Linda is extremely entitled and selfish, which has ultimately rubbed off on her daughter. In fact, just two years ago, Cerrie already wrecked another wedding.

“My other cousin, Linda’s sister, Lily, got married, and Cerrie ruined the wedding by throwing a tantrum and destroying the cake because she was jealous that Lily’s daughter was the flower girl,” he revealed.

Anyway, more recently, Linda actually called him up to chat about child-free weddings. During that discussion, she claimed that the events were terrible.

For context, Linda’s wedding invitation didn’t say anything about a child-free wedding, either. It simply included her name and her husband’s name, with no additional plus-ones listed to indicate that Cerrie was invited.

Still, he clarified with his cousin that while he was not having a child-free wedding, Cerrie simply was not invited to the event because of her behavior at the other wedding two years ago.

“I don’t want a repeat of Cerrie seeing she’s not the flower girl again and throwing another fit,” he said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.