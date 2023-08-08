He’s Still Friends With A Girl He Met On A Dating App And Was Interested In A Relationship With, But He Can’t Understand Why His Fiancée Is Upset By This

This 38-year-old man has a 40-year-old fiancée who is currently pretty upset with him, and it all comes down to a girl he’s friends with.

This friend of his is a girl he met through a dating app prior to even meeting his fiancée, and after things didn’t take a romantic turn for them, he continued a friendship with her.

He actually drives this friend of his back and forth to work, and she will even come along with him when he goes out to run different errands.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m only being a friend to this woman, and nothing is going on, so I don’t see a problem,” he explained.

“The thing that my fiancée is most upset about is the fact that this woman has been calling and texting me about her relationship problems with her ex. My fiancée feels that I should be shutting that down because it is, as she put it, a slippery slope to cheating.”

He informed his fiancée that she was blowing the situation out of proportion and she needs to let it go, because nothing is going on with him and this girl.

He is strictly in this girl’s life as a friend and nothing more, and he can’t understand why his fiancée is so irritated by her.

Now, he did tell his fiancée that he was interested in this girl and having a relationship with her in the past, but that all happened prior to his fiancée walking into the picture, so he feels it’s water under the bridge.

“I love her and don’t want to lose her, but I’m also not going to tolerate someone telling me who I can and can’t be friends with,” he said.

