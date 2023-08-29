His 8-Year-Old Daughter Threw A Tantrum, So He Yelled Back At Her That Her Mom Isn’t Here Anymore So She Has To Quit Being A Baby

In many households, mothers are often the center of the universe, taking care of everyone and everything. When kids lose their mom at a young age, it can be really devastating.

One man recently had an outburst at his daughter after she asked him to do something his late wife would do for her.

He’s 40 and has an eight-year-old daughter named Clara. Sadly, his wife and Clara’s mother, Jenna, passed away not too long ago. Now, it’s just the two of them in their house, and Jenna’s passing has been extremely hard on both of them.

Since losing her mom, Clara’s been having a lot of emotional outbursts and temper tantrums, which have been really difficult for him to deal with. Additionally, Clara has been reminding him so much of Jenna, who also handled most of Clara’s daily routine.

The other night, he was putting Clara to bed when she told him to tuck her favorite teddy bear into bed with her, just like Jenna used to.

“I told her no and went to leave the room,” he recalled.

“She then got out of bed and started screaming and demanding I ‘do it like mom’ and that she wanted her mom to do it.”

He couldn’t take Clara’s tantrum anymore and ended up yelling at her. He told her that her mom wasn’t around anymore and she needed to stop acting like a baby. Then, he slammed Clara’s bedroom door and went into the living room to cool off.

When he finally decided to head to bed, he could hear Clara sobbing from her room. He decided to let things be for the night and left her alone. The next morning, he called his mother-in-law and asked if she’d let Clara stay with her for a little while.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.