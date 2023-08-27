His Best Friend From College Totally Ghosted Him After She Graduated And Moved Away, But Now She Wants Him To Just Forgive Her And Go Back To Normal

This 23-year-old man met his female friend, who is also 23, back when they were in college. Even though they were taking different classes, they immediately hit it off and wound up becoming great friends.

“You could say she was my best friend, and we used to literally hang out every day,” he recalled.

Then, about a year later, he graduated from college one year before his friend. And while they still used to talk, it still did not feel the same.

According to him, his friend hated college, too, and did not talk to that many other people. Plus, she still didn’t really like the classmates she actually talked to.

Regardless, his friend toughed out the last year of college and eventually graduated as well. Afterward, she got offered a new job and moved to a new city, but she completely ghosted him in the process.

Apparently, his friend did not tell him about any of this, and she just blocked him out of nowhere on all platforms.

“Leaving no way for me to contact her at all,” he explained.

“I even tried to text her sister multiple times, but she never answered, either, so I just stopped.”

Anyway, their friendship ended at the beginning of this year, and he tried to move on. Yet, just two days ago, he was shocked to receive a text from his ex-best friend.

