His Ex-Wife Heard That He Put $400,000 Into A College Fund For His Son, So Now She’s Demanding He Do The Same Thing For Her Daughter

This man spent a decade married to his ex-wife, but 5 years ago, they got divorced from one another.

Now, back when he did initially marry his ex-wife, he adopted a child. This child was technically his sister’s son, but he stepped in to raise the little boy.

His sister is partially paralyzed from the waist down and is paralyzed in her right arm, so she cannot move without someone assisting her.

He and his ex-wife tied the knot at 23-years-old, and he had a child, and his ex-wife also had a child who was one-year-old back then as well.

They made the decision not to legally adopt one another’s children, as that meant his ex-wife would lose out on child support, and he was scared of losing custody of his son in the event of a divorce.

Well, nobody can predict the future, and when the divorce happened, he and his ex-wife split all of their assets down the middle.

He then began his own business, and during the pandemic, it really did take off. He makes mid-7 figures a year now, and he is really raking in the cash.

“So I decided to set up a fund of around $400k that my son would be able to use for college and the remaining for whatever he wanted to do afterward,” he explained.

He also made a trust for his son and for his sister as well, so if anything ever does happen to him, they both will be provided for.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.