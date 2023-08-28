His Girlfriend Broke Up With Him Because He Wasn’t “The One,” But He Really Loves Her And Isn’t Sure If He Should Fight For Their Relationship

This 22-year-old guy had been dating his girlfriend, who is also 22, for about 11 months. And even though they were not in a relationship for that long, he truly thought that she was the one.

“That might sound dumb since I’m 22 and it was only 11 months, but the love I had for her was so warm, genuine, and unlike anything I’ve ever felt,” he said.

“We’ve had our ups and downs just like any relationship, but overall, I thought things were going great.”

However, he recently found out that his girlfriend didn’t feel the same way after she dumped him– claiming that he wasn’t really the one for her.

Just one week before their split, he had spent the weekend at his girlfriend’s place, too, because her family was visiting from far away to celebrate a birthday.

So, he spent the entire weekend bonding with her family, and he really thought everything was going wonderfully. He got along great with everyone and played games with the little kids.

Yet, after he left his girlfriend’s place that Sunday and Facetimed her, he found out she was having doubts about their relationship.

Apparently, his girlfriend admitted to considering breaking up with him, and when he asked her why, she claimed to just have “a gut feeling.”

“That really hurt because there’s nothing I can really do to fix that, so I tried to just talk her down and convince her that everything was okay,” he recalled.

